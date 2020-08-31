Introducing ENACFIRE, an audio accessory brand that produces the highly sought-after ENACFIRE E60 wireless earbuds.
ENACFIRE is an emerging audio accessory brand that manufactures and distributes the highly-coveted ENACFIRE E60 wireless earbuds.HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global true wireless headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019–2025. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality earphones compatible with portable devices for high-sound quality and enhanced audio experience. Mobile devices have emerged as the preferred medium for consuming online media.
ENACFIRE made its debut in the audio accessories market with its sport-style earphones back in 2016. After seeing the market potential, the company innovated its tech team into the wireless earbuds field, producing its first wireless earbuds and delivering it to the US market via Amazon. With no brand and marketing team to build PR or social influence, the ENACFIRE E18 touched the top 10 wireless earbuds on Amazon in the Black Friday sale.
Speaking about their products and services, the company founder, Joe Chen, said: "ENACIFRE is committed to being a consumer-oriented company, therefore we consistently promote the design, quality, usage experiences, and innovation of our products to meet consumer expectations. Our brand has so far achieved its growth by its increasing word of mouth reputation—a testament to the qualitative and uniquely-designed earbuds we make."
After he graduated from Electronic Engineering major in the University, Joe Chen went to an audio factory in Shenzhen, China, to continue his study in what he was not able to learn from the school. After then, he started a company to trade internationally and built ENACFIRE in 2016. He has his unique understanding of audio devices, strict standard with products, and creative perspective on designs.
The ENACFIRE E60 has the ENACFIRE tradition long playtime feature; they can be played 8 hours by single wearing and another 40 hours recharging by its case. The charging case is capable of wireless charging and type-c charging. The earbuds use Qualcomm chip to bring out its aptX sound quality, and the specially tuned bass sound effect makes them another step closer to perfect. It comes with three pairs of ear tips to make sure they fit into your ears. Apart from what has been brought out, these earbuds are IPX8 rated waterproof. Users definitely don't have to worry about wearing them for sport or walking in the rain. To complement these, is its pocket-friendly $39.99 price, and a two-year warranty for any who signs up for their survey at ENACFIRE.
The company's products have received rave reviews from its users. According to a user, Michael Philips: "These earbuds are fantastic, they are comfortable, discreet, deliver great sound and have amazing battery life. I'll totally recommend the ENACFIRE E60 to family and friends.
