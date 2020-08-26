Wearing the Heart on the Sleeve
Teens’ poetry collection is a tribute to vulnerability and strengthPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captivating” is an understatement when describing the poetry collection Burning the Woulds, which is very much a dedication to humanity as it is to burning emotions and vulnerability. Mostly in free form, the pieces are drawn from a multitude of experiences—heartbreak, depression, begging for love, healing, rejection, frailty, holding back one’s feelings, among others—that resonate with any reader who is able to feel and introspect.
But what sets the collection apart from other similar materials is the author’s intent. As she created the pieces during some of her best and worst moments, she intended to show the readers through Burning the Woulds that vulnerability is nothing to fear, that the emotions at any given moment are valid and there are ways to manage them when they are at the brink of imploding, that they are not alone, that others are or have been in the same, worse, or better position now or once before.
Jessica Voepel shows promise as she practices her gift of translating thoughts and emotions into words. After finishing her studies, the 17-year-old Voepel plans to dedicate her life to serving others and spreading hope and love.
Burning the Woulds is filled with words written for those who do not have the heart or courage to let them out. But still, the author believes the bravery and courage of a vulnerable heart. As an excerpt from one of the poems: “…It leans back its head to cry to the heavens / The most fascinating part of it / Is when it rises and continues its battle / The very next day.”
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter