Impester Media Announced Launch of Enhanced Branding Services

Vedang Shahane Founder and CEO Of Impester Media Announced Launch of Branding Services for Improved Visibility over Internet.

WHEATON, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impester Media is a full service digital marketing agency providing digital services to enhance digital footprints. In 2017, Vedang Shahane started Impester Media, He started observing increased use of digital platforms and started Impester Media. Since its inception, the company helped over thousand of individuals and businesses. Some of the services company offers are social media marketing, search engine optimisation, growth strategies, sales optimisation and many more.

On launching event Vedang Shahane, Founder of Impester Media shared "A common factor responsible for getting less search engine reach was lack of visibility on search engines. There are various factors deciding your reach on search engine such as Google knowledge panel, Wikipedia Pages and Social media handles. Getting Wikipedia page and Google Knowledge panel is still dream for many. Thus, we are here with strategies to help you to get Google Knowledge Panel, Wikipedia Page and more factors helping for digital branding"

Impester Media now started offering 3 different branding packages inclusive of knowledge panel creation, Wikipedia and IMDb page creation and more(differs package-wise). This will potentially help gaining more engagement. Knowledge panel includes your website and social media profile which will help you to drive more traffic to your social media channels. Many brands with good social media growth lacks of this optimisations and fails to get good search engine visibility, Impester Media has solved this problem for all Individuals and brands requiring such optimisations.

