Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,704 in the last 365 days.

Impester Media Announced Launch of Enhanced Branding Services

Impester-Media

Vedang Shahane Founder and CEO Of Impester Media Announced Launch of Branding Services for Improved Visibility over Internet.

WHEATON, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impester Media is a full service digital marketing agency providing digital services to enhance digital footprints. In 2017, Vedang Shahane started Impester Media, He started observing increased use of digital platforms and started Impester Media. Since its inception, the company helped over thousand of individuals and businesses. Some of the services company offers are social media marketing, search engine optimisation, growth strategies, sales optimisation and many more.

On launching event Vedang Shahane, Founder of Impester Media shared "A common factor responsible for getting less search engine reach was lack of visibility on search engines. There are various factors deciding your reach on search engine such as Google knowledge panel, Wikipedia Pages and Social media handles. Getting Wikipedia page and Google Knowledge panel is still dream for many. Thus, we are here with strategies to help you to get Google Knowledge Panel, Wikipedia Page and more factors helping for digital branding"

Impester Media now started offering 3 different branding packages inclusive of knowledge panel creation, Wikipedia and IMDb page creation and more(differs package-wise). This will potentially help gaining more engagement. Knowledge panel includes your website and social media profile which will help you to drive more traffic to your social media channels. Many brands with good social media growth lacks of this optimisations and fails to get good search engine visibility, Impester Media has solved this problem for all Individuals and brands requiring such optimisations.

For more information about Impester Media and their products please official website.

Milina Heins-chuk
NYC Distributers (Illinois-Branch)
+1 234-558-2918
email us here

You just read:

Impester Media Announced Launch of Enhanced Branding Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.