PPE Head Protection Hat Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Overview
The global personal protective equipment market was worth US$ 56.7 Billion in 2020. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a collective term used for wearable equipment and gear that protects users against various potential occupational hazards. It primarily includes equipment for the protection of face, eyes, ears, head and feet. According to various government agencies, it is mandatory for workers to wear puncture-resistant safety boots with slip-resistant soles and hard hats to ensure maximum protection against hazards and accidents. As a result, PPE finds extensive application in labor-oriented industries such as chemical, oil and gas, construction and pharmaceutical, wherein injuries can result from contact with physical, chemical, mechanical and radioactive substances.
Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. It has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. However, there exists a severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards worldwide, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time. Consequently, there has been a rise in the awareness of personal and occupational safety among workers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace. Owing to these factors, PPE is now widely incorporated in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, various product innovations such as the introduction of smart wearables with sensors that can identify patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in a mine or an oil rig are also catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 68.1 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Hard Hats
Bump Caps
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Mining
Construction
Shipbuilding
Manufacturing
Electrical
Oil fields, Refineries, and Chemical
Transportation
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M
Delta Plus
Honeywell International
MSA
Uvex Group
Bullard
Cintas Corporation
Centurion Safety
Dräger
Pinnacle Protection Enterprises
Protective Industrial Products
Lindström
Cordova Safety Products
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
