PPE Head Protection Hat Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Overview

The global personal protective equipment market was worth US$ 56.7 Billion in 2020. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a collective term used for wearable equipment and gear that protects users against various potential occupational hazards. It primarily includes equipment for the protection of face, eyes, ears, head and feet. According to various government agencies, it is mandatory for workers to wear puncture-resistant safety boots with slip-resistant soles and hard hats to ensure maximum protection against hazards and accidents. As a result, PPE finds extensive application in labor-oriented industries such as chemical, oil and gas, construction and pharmaceutical, wherein injuries can result from contact with physical, chemical, mechanical and radioactive substances.

Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. It has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. However, there exists a severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards worldwide, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time. Consequently, there has been a rise in the awareness of personal and occupational safety among workers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace. Owing to these factors, PPE is now widely incorporated in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, various product innovations such as the introduction of smart wearables with sensors that can identify patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in a mine or an oil rig are also catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 68.1 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hard Hats

Bump Caps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mining

Construction

Shipbuilding

Manufacturing

Electrical

Oil fields, Refineries, and Chemical

Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Delta Plus

Honeywell International

MSA

Uvex Group

Bullard

Cintas Corporation

Centurion Safety

Dräger

Pinnacle Protection Enterprises

Protective Industrial Products

Lindström

Cordova Safety Products

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

