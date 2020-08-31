Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces New Post on Robotic Hair Transplant using the FUE Methodology for Patients
Silicon Valley Hair Institute has announced a new post on robotic hair transplantation, especially the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) methodology.
Bay Area residents are generally very focused on technology.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair transplant clinic in Foster City and serving the Bay Area from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose, is proud to announce a new post on FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) transplant, which is often called by the terms "robotic hair transplant" or ARTAS transplant. The post advocates that patients reach out to Dr. Miguel Canales for a consultation to determine whether they are a good candidate for FUE transplant right here in the Bay Area.
"Bay Area residents are generally very focused on technology," explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute and a leading San Francisco Bay Area hair loss specialist. "It comes as no surprise, therefore, that they are curious about FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) methodologies that are easily available to them here in Foster City and indeed the whole Bay Area, from Oakland to San Jose to San Francisco."
Persons who would like to read the post in its entirety can visit https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/if-you-are-suffering-from-thinning-hair-we-have-a-robot-that-can-help/. The post explains how robotic technologies can provide superior performance for both men and women who are seeking hair loss restoration therapies such as FUE. The company uses the ARTAS system and has a newly updated page on ARTAS at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/. Indeed, those who are interested in skin care as an adjunct to better-looking hair can visit the company's sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
FUE (FOLLICULAR UNIT EXTRACTION) AND HAIR LOSS RESTORATION
Here is background on this release. San Francisco Bay Area clients, from San Francisco to San Jose, are heavily interested in technology. The area arguably leads the world in technology, and thus it comes as no surprise that affluent Bay Area consumers are eager to investigate the latest and greatest technologies for mitigating hair loss. Indeed, it's a fact that most men and even many women will face hair loss during the adult lifetimes. FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) uses robotic technology to harvest hair follicles and then replant them in the scalp. The post explains how the methodology works, and the website has even more detailed information so that "techies" can learn more. However, whether or not the technology is cool is not the point. The point is whether or not it will work for a given individual's hair loss problem. For that reason, the post concludes that the best next step is to reach out for a consultation with Dr. Miguel Canales, who can evaluate the person's hair loss and make recommendations including but not limited to FUE transplant in the Bay Area.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs an FUE hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Persons interested in the cost of robotic hair transplantation can call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, for more.
