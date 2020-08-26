Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Semi Crash at Highway 89 and Bear Lake Blvd.

Tuesday August 25, 2020

Around 7 o’clock PM, a concrete pumper truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City, Utah. Witnesses said that the truck’s brakes appeared to be on fire moments before it crashed into the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop building. The only injuries were sustained the truck driver. The driver was transported to Logan with non-life threatening injures.

MEDIA CONTACT

Joe Dougherty

DPS Public Affairs Director

Department of Public Safety

JDOUGHERTY@UTAH.GOV

