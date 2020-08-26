Semi Crash at Highway 89 and Bear Lake Blvd.

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Tuesday August 25, 2020

Around 7 o’clock PM, a concrete pumper truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City, Utah. Witnesses said that the truck’s brakes appeared to be on fire moments before it crashed into the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop building. The only injuries were sustained the truck driver. The driver was transported to Logan with non-life threatening injures.

###

MEDIA CONTACT Joe Dougherty DPS Public Affairs Director Department of Public Safety JDOUGHERTY@UTAH.GOV

posted 7 mins ago