Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403251
TROOPER: Tpr. Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: VSP -Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 23th, 2020 at approximately 1910 hours
LOCATION: Dicks Sporting Goods, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Anthony Courcelle
AGE: 25
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/23/2020 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising a male had stolen multiple items from the Dicks Sporting Goods in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Anthony Corcelle had stolen multiple items that evening. Corcelle was located at a nearby hotel and issued a citation to appear in court and subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 5th, 2020 @ 1000 hours.