Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403251

TROOPER: Tpr. Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP -Rutland               

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 23th, 2020 at approximately 1910 hours

 LOCATION:  Dicks Sporting Goods, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Retail Theft  

ACCUSED: Anthony Courcelle

 AGE: 25

 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/23/2020 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising a male had stolen multiple items from the Dicks Sporting Goods in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Anthony Corcelle had stolen multiple items that evening. Corcelle was located at a nearby hotel and issued a citation to appear in court and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 5th, 2020 @ 1000 hours.

 

