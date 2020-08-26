Lockdown, home-schooling and starting a jewellery brand during a pandemic
Belfast-based jewellery designer Kathryn McLean is launching her first major ‘Fire And Fae’ jewellery collection on Friday 28th August, but it hasn’t been easy.
I love when someone just falls in love with a piece I have made – it is such a great feeling to know that you have made something that resonates with someone else.”BELFAST, ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of the summer 2019 having signed up to an online metal-smithing course with Susan Lenart Kazmer there was no sign of a global pandemic on the horizon. With kids at school, and the odd free morning to practice, her jewellery skills progressed well.
And then lockdown happened, home schooling became the norm, and having the family always in the house meant very little time to concentrate on silversmithing. “Thankfully the good weather has meant the rest of the family could be outside and I could focus for small bursts of time.”
“Waiting each month for a bit of pay from work has meant being able to build up materials and tools has been a slow process but it’s taught me to be very resourceful with the small amount that I have, and to be inventive with my designs.”
The jewellery style focuses on bold statement pieces often inspired by vintage fashion, patterns of nature and sparkles. The Fire And Fae name comes from the fire of forging metal and the Celtic soul of myths, legends and faeries.
From deep red garnets to fire opals, from icy druzies to amazonite this “Fire and Ice” collection of rings, earrings and necklaces exudes fiery passion and sparkling beauty to appeal to the dark and glamorous sides of your personality.
A fascination with textures can be seen in her love of layering, the finish of her pieces, as well as the choice of materials she uses.
“I prefer an organic finish over perfection. Pieces should reflect the work and love that have gone into their creation.”
The “Fire and Ice” collection will be launched via www.fireandfae.com on Friday 28th August, the Fire And Fae Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/fireandfae and the Etsy store https://www.etsy.com/shop/fireandfae.
Fire And Ice Collection - Promo Video - Launch Friday 28th August 2020