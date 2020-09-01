MyRepChat Announces a New Agreement with Cetera
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyRepChat Announces a New Agreement with Cetera
MyRepChat is excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Cetera to offer text messaging capabilities for its network of over 8,000 financial professionals. Financial services is a highly regulated industry and MyrepChat enables financial professionals to engage clients and prospects via text message in a manner that is efficient and complies with the strict message retention requirements of the profession. MyRepChat was created by a financial professional for financial professionals and having the opportunity to work with an organization like Cetera is another great milestone for MyRepChat.
Derrick Girard, CEO of ionlake, creators of MyRepChat, said, “We continue to work to make MyRepChat the best solution in the marketplace and having the opportunity to work with Cetera is proof that our efforts are being noticed. Our integrations with CRMs, and content providers like FMG Suite create an extremely unique platform that help make MyRepChat be more than just a texting tool.”
Cetera financial professionals can leverage MyRepChat through MarketingCentral, a comprehensive platform designed to help a financial professional market their practice. The platform allows Cetera’s financial professionals to implement automated campaigns and execute marketing plans across email, social media, events, presentations and print. It allows for customized branding and integration with FMG Suite websites. Now with MyRepChat, financial professionals at Cetera can opt to add text messaging to their marketing suite.
2020 has proved to be a unique year for many reasons and financial professionals have been forced to adapt to stay connected with their clients. Derrick says, “the effects of Covid can be seen in many areas. Not only are financial professionals forced to communicate at a distance, but the market fluctuations have had an interesting impact as well. The volume changes in text message flow based on changes in the market is something we track and something we help financial professionals prepare for. A text message has changed from a convenient method of communication, to a necessary one.”
About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It’s headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.
Comprehensive services include wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.
"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.
Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.
About ionlake:
ionlake was founded in 2006 with an objective of providing a simple tool that managed one hometown event. Since 2016, ionlake launched MyRepChat as a solution designed for the financial services industry. MyRepChat has changed the way financial advisors communicate and engage with clients and it has changed expectations of the benefits of a texting tool.
ionlake and Cetera are independent and non-affiliated.
Derrick Girard
MyRepChat is excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Cetera to offer text messaging capabilities for its network of over 8,000 financial professionals. Financial services is a highly regulated industry and MyrepChat enables financial professionals to engage clients and prospects via text message in a manner that is efficient and complies with the strict message retention requirements of the profession. MyRepChat was created by a financial professional for financial professionals and having the opportunity to work with an organization like Cetera is another great milestone for MyRepChat.
Derrick Girard, CEO of ionlake, creators of MyRepChat, said, “We continue to work to make MyRepChat the best solution in the marketplace and having the opportunity to work with Cetera is proof that our efforts are being noticed. Our integrations with CRMs, and content providers like FMG Suite create an extremely unique platform that help make MyRepChat be more than just a texting tool.”
Cetera financial professionals can leverage MyRepChat through MarketingCentral, a comprehensive platform designed to help a financial professional market their practice. The platform allows Cetera’s financial professionals to implement automated campaigns and execute marketing plans across email, social media, events, presentations and print. It allows for customized branding and integration with FMG Suite websites. Now with MyRepChat, financial professionals at Cetera can opt to add text messaging to their marketing suite.
2020 has proved to be a unique year for many reasons and financial professionals have been forced to adapt to stay connected with their clients. Derrick says, “the effects of Covid can be seen in many areas. Not only are financial professionals forced to communicate at a distance, but the market fluctuations have had an interesting impact as well. The volume changes in text message flow based on changes in the market is something we track and something we help financial professionals prepare for. A text message has changed from a convenient method of communication, to a necessary one.”
About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It’s headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.
Comprehensive services include wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.
"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.
Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.
About ionlake:
ionlake was founded in 2006 with an objective of providing a simple tool that managed one hometown event. Since 2016, ionlake launched MyRepChat as a solution designed for the financial services industry. MyRepChat has changed the way financial advisors communicate and engage with clients and it has changed expectations of the benefits of a texting tool.
ionlake and Cetera are independent and non-affiliated.
Derrick Girard
ionlake, LLC
+1 612-205-5280
email us here