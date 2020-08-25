Travel Advisory: Lane Split Coming to I-95 North near Exits 19 and 20 in Providence

As part of its ongoing project to rehabilitate the Eddy Street Bridge in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will put in place a lane split on I-95 northbound over Eddy Street, between Exit 19 (I-195 East) and Exit 20 (Point Street) on Friday, August 28.

The split will feature two lanes to the left and one to the right. Motorists should reduce their speed in the work zone, but not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split – all lanes go through. Traffic wishing to take Exit 20 for Point Street must use the right lane.

The lane split will remain in place for approximately three months.

RIDOT successfully implemented lane splits on this portion of I-95 previously for the Oxford Street and Blackstone Street bridges, and currently there is a lane split on the southbound side of the Eddy Street Bridge. Motorists may experience travel delays for a few days as traffic becomes accustomed to the new configuration.

RIDOT will remove the Eddy Street southbound lane split in mid-September, replacing it with a lane shift.

Work on the Eddy Street Bridge is part of the Bridge Group 1 project which includes routine bridge maintenance and rehabilitation of five bridges in the area two of which will have a full replacement. The total cost for this project is $18.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.