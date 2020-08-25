News Release (Boating while intoxicated Willoughby Lake)

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE

VERMONT WARDEN SERVICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20FW05834; 20A503302

WARDEN NAME: Senior Warden Cody Jackman, Warden Dustin Circe

STATION: Lyndonville District

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 @ 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake

VIOLATION: Boating while Intoxicated / Driving while Intoxicated / Arrest on

Warrant

ACCUSED: Stephen C. Rockwell

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2020 at approximately 1820 hours, Vermont State

Game Wardens attempted to perform license compliance checks on three anglers

boating on Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore, VT. When Wardens requested

to see the fisherman's licenses, the boaters left the area. Wardens who were on

foot along the shore met up with the fishing party at the Willoughby Access

Area approximately an hour later. During the discussion at the boat access

Wardens determined the boat operator, identified as Stephen C. Rockwell, 52, of

Brownington, VT, who had also backed his vehicle down the boat ramp had been

drinking. Subsequent to the investigation by Wardens with the assistance of the

Vermont State Police, Rockwell was taken into custody for suspicion of Boating

while Intoxicated and Driving while Intoxicated. It was also determined that

Rockwell had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Caledonia County. Rockwell was

transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and

later housed at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on the warrant.

Rockwell was issued a citation for Driving under the Influence as well as for

Boating under the Influence.

COURT ACTION: CITED FOR OFFENSES

COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020 10:00 AM

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: ON WARRANT AT NERCC

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.