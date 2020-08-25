News Release (Boating while intoxicated Willoughby Lake)
CASE#: 20FW05834; 20A503302
WARDEN NAME: Senior Warden Cody Jackman, Warden Dustin Circe
STATION: Lyndonville District
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2020 @ 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake
VIOLATION: Boating while Intoxicated / Driving while Intoxicated / Arrest on
Warrant
ACCUSED: Stephen C. Rockwell
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2020 at approximately 1820 hours, Vermont State
Game Wardens attempted to perform license compliance checks on three anglers
boating on Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore, VT. When Wardens requested
to see the fisherman's licenses, the boaters left the area. Wardens who were on
foot along the shore met up with the fishing party at the Willoughby Access
Area approximately an hour later. During the discussion at the boat access
Wardens determined the boat operator, identified as Stephen C. Rockwell, 52, of
Brownington, VT, who had also backed his vehicle down the boat ramp had been
drinking. Subsequent to the investigation by Wardens with the assistance of the
Vermont State Police, Rockwell was taken into custody for suspicion of Boating
while Intoxicated and Driving while Intoxicated. It was also determined that
Rockwell had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Caledonia County. Rockwell was
transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and
later housed at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on the warrant.
Rockwell was issued a citation for Driving under the Influence as well as for
Boating under the Influence.
COURT ACTION: CITED FOR OFFENSES
COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2020 10:00 AM
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: ON WARRANT AT NERCC
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
