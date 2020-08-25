Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,779 in the last 365 days.

New opinion: Aug. 25

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: /supreme-court/opinions

Highlight: The full-text requirement in N.D. Const. art. III, § 2, prohibits a petition to initiate a measure that would amend the Constitution from incorporating a statute by reference.

You just read:

New opinion: Aug. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.