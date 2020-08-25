New opinion: Aug. 25

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
Highlight: The full-text requirement in N.D. Const. art. III, § 2, prohibits a petition to initiate a measure that would amend the Constitution from incorporating a statute by reference.