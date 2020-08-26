ID R&D Recognized for Biometrics Innovation with 2020 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies
ID R&D uses the power of AI and the science of biometrics to transform the user experience.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Biometrics Solution” award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.
— James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough
ID R&D helps companies combat sophisticated facial recognition spoofing attacks with a truly passive facial liveness detection technology that works across channels and devices. The ID R&D standalone liveness detection product can be combined with any facial recognition system to deliver stronger authentication and fight fraud. The technology is based on extensive research and development, and convolutional neural network (CNN) deep learning algorithms.
“Liveness detection is critical to the integrity of remote or unmonitored biometric authentication, including access to online and mobile applications, identity verification during digital onboarding, and physical access,’” said Alexey Khitrov, President and co-founder of ID R&D. “It's equally important to achieve this without introducing friction into a process built on the promise of making security both stronger and easier, and ID R&D has done just that. We are proud to receive a 2020 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our success and innovation in this area.”
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“While it’s getting more difficult for businesses to protect themselves and their customers against data breaches and fraud with traditional authentication methods so vulnerable to hacking, ID R&D uses the power of AI and the science of biometrics to transform the user experience.” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “We congratulate the entire team at ID R&D and want to recognize their incredible innovation and achievement with our ‘Best Overall Biometrics Solution’ award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program.”
ID R&D eliminates the need for users to respond to challenge-response commands during liveness checks such as blinking, head turning, moving the mobile phone, reading a series of displayed numbers, etc. This not only improves the user experience and reduces abandonment rates, but is also transparent to fraudsters. ID R&D delivers high accuracy and low effort. The solution is ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant, having passed iBeta Level 1 testing with a perfect score.
About ID R&D
ID R&D is a provider of multimodal biometric security solutions headquartered in New York, NY. With extensive experience in biometrics, ID R&D combines science-driven technological capabilities with leading research and development to deliver seamless authentication experiences. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, and IoT applications, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. The company offers the industry’s #1 voice biometric and #1 voice anti-spoofing technologies based on rankings in leading industry benchmark challenges, and has been recognized as a Top Pick at TechCrunch Disrupt, UBS Future of Banking Finalist, Microsoft Top-10 AI Startup, Best Banking Experience Finalist at VOICE Summit, Finovate Best ID Management Solution Finalist, and as a member of the accelerator Orange Fab. Learn more about ID R&D’s voice and face biometrics, voice and face biometric anti-spoofing, multimodal biometrics, and audio event detection at www.idrnd.ai.
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
Kimberly Martin
ID R&D
+1 407-928-3320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn