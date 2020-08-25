ISSCA Announces Speaker’s List for 7th Annual Symposium

Above is a chart that states the speakers that are to be presenting at the Seventh Annual Global Regenerative Medicine Symposium. The infographic contains the date, time, and location of the event, as well as the country of origin of the speakers. Global Stem Cells Group CEO and ISSCA VP of Public Relations, Benito Novas speaks to a hall full of students eager to learn about marketing and patient acquisition. Pictured above is a photo that shows all of the participants in one of the previous years' Symposium events. Similarly structured, there was plenty of time for mingling after the lectures took place.

The International Society for Stem Cells Applications has officially announced its list of speakers for its 7th Annual Regenerative Medicine Symposium.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Stem Cells Applications (ISSCA) has officially announced and published its list of speakers for its 7th Annual Regenerative Medicine Symposium. The seventh event of its kind, it is another effort from the ISSCA to bring together a network of regenerative medicine practitioners from all over the world. At previous events, hundreds of physicians came to share in their knowledge regarding cellular therapies and the patients whose lives they can change, and the aim of this year is no different-- of course, as a reunion of medical professionals, several steps will be taken to ensure proper social distancing measures, as well as frequent opportunities for sanitation.

As with previous editions of the event, the topics discussed and speakers involved have been updated and edited in an effort to reflect the changing of time and the rapid evolution of the field of regenerative medicine. That is why this symposium will focus on Cellular Therapies During and After the Pandemic. Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, but the scientific and medical communities have not stopped researching. In fact, cellular therapies have been an invaluable asset in managing the largest pandemic in modern history, due to their implications in treating respiratory failure and managing some of the complications induced by exposure to COVID-19. This has resulted in accelerated pathways for regulatory approval and increased funding for new regenerative medicine-based clinical trials, which will all be discussed in greater depth at the event.

But the Regenerative Medicine Symposium also provides a valuable networking opportunity for physicians in the Latin American community. “Here, people interested in cellular therapy can find everything they need to get on the right path to helping people with regenerative medicine,” Said Benito Novas, VP of Public Relations, ISSCA, “If you’ve done some research yourself, or really have no idea where to start-- this would be the place. We’ve got vendors, instructors, and interview panels with several distinguished researchers,”



About ISSCA

The International Society for Stem Cells Applications (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology, and the practice of regenerative medicine. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

ISSCA bridges the gaps between scientists and practitioners in Regenerative Medicine.

Their code of ethics emphasizes principles of morals and ethical conducts.

At ISSCA, their vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine. They aim to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally.

7th Annual Regenerative Medicine Symposium Overview