EventBank, Leader in Community Engagement CRM Solutions, Announces Rebrand to Glue Up

EventBank, an all-in-one engagement management software as a service (SaaS) company today announced it has officially changed its name to Glue Up.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EventBank, an all-in-one engagement management CRM software as a service (SaaS) company, today announced it has officially changed its name to Glue Up. With an intuitive SaaS platform that transforms professional communities, the Glue Up brand represents the future of community engagement through membership technology.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tysons, Virginia- Today, EventBank, a cloud-based membership and event management CRM SaaS has officially changed its name to Glue Up. Glue Up represents the strength of brands' solutions, their growth, and their commitment. By bringing communities together and increasing engagement, Glue Up is able to create opportunities for success. The name change reflects the cohesive nature of the services now offered.

Glue Up is committed to helping connect businesses globally to increase their economic opportunities through the use of technology. Glue Up is the culmination of seven years of work offering cloud software solutions for event organizers, marketing departments, associations, and chambers of commerce around the world and has grown to offer so much more than the original tool for events.

Technology has changed how businesses and people interact and get their information. Many organizations have been left behind in the digital economy and therefore are experiencing challenges to retain their customers and members. Glue Up’s engagement management CRM software is able to reverse that trend and ensure organizations stay on top of the latest technology that is shaping the world.

"Professional communities have entered a new era that requires rethinking tools of the past. Now more than ever, people are craving connection and brands that create meaningful relationships and experiences will flourish during good times, but most importantly, stay resilient in tougher times," said Eric Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO, Glue Up. "Glue Up represents our company's evolution, revolutionizing relationships, delivering long-term business value, and making modern engagement more purposeful."

About Glue Up, Formerly EventBank,

Glue Up is the leading provider of the cloud solutions that provide associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Glue Up’s innovative all-in-one CRM platform helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world with customers ranging from local Chambers of Commerce like Queens Chamber of Commerce or Tempe Chamber of Commerce to international Chambers like American Chamber of Commerce in Poland or Hong Kong, Associations, through to community organizations and Fortune 500 customers like KPMG and Moody’s.

EventBank is now Glue Up!