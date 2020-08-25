- Statewide Virtual Job Fair August 27

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 25, 2020) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The event is completely online and is free for anyone interested in finding a new job.

For Utahns receiving unemployment benefits, “job attachment” status for active claimants ended August 15, 2020, which means that most claimants must now report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

“This virtual job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers and those receiving unemployment to make lots of quality job contacts in a safe environment,” said Liz Carver, Director of Workforce Development Division Programs and Training.

This is the fourth such event that has been held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Previous job fairs have attracted nearly 1,000 job seekers and up to 90 employers with open positions in health care, retail, transportation, education, manufacturing and more. Part-time, full-time and telework jobs are available.

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the user can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

