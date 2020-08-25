Global Composites Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Composites Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composites Market:

Executive Summary

A composite material is a substance consisting of two or more constituent materials with substantially different physical or chemical properties that, when mixed, create a substance with different characteristics from the individual components. The composites industry is expected to grow due to expected economic recovery resulting in increasing demand from wind energy, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transportation industries. The rising demand for composites materials from automotive & transportation sector owing to the weight savings property of composites for a given strength level make the use of composites important in the automotive & transportation industry. The automobile and rail industries are focused on raising weight, increasing vehicle performance and harnessing more advanced materials. Car producers across the world face serious impacts because of COVID-19. The most affected countries are the US, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, and the UK, which are the main producing countries in the automobile & transportation industry. Many automakers will experience a strong effect on their 2020 sales from the pandemic situation. Moreover, increasing environmental issues and the quest for high-strength lightweight material to improve fuel efficiency have put composites in the aerospace & defense industry at the forefront. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an ongoing crisis for the global aerospace and defense industry. A drastic decline in sales and cash flow tends to be inevitable in the aircraft manufacturing industry for most airlines, as well as for OEMs and their suppliers. This massive effect on the manufacturers of materials will primarily affect the market for composites in aircraft production.

The regional analysis of Impact of COVID 19 on Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC is the composite's main customer due to strong demand from China, Japan, India and other nations. Significant end-use composite industries on the APAC market include, among others, housing, automobile & transportation, aerospace & defense, and wind energy. Advances in technology, regulatory regulations, and policy standards are some of the main factors of APAC's composites market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to reduce the region's demand for composites due to ongoing lockdown across various countries in 2020.

Major market player included in this report are:

A. Schulman

Royal Tencate

Polynt S.P.A

Exel Composites

Core Molding Technologies

Strongwell Corporation

Menzolit GmbH

Continental Structural Plastics

Saertex

GKN Aerospace

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fibre Type:

Glass fibre Composites

Carbon fibre Composites

Natural fibre Composites

Other fibre Composites

By Resin Type:

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Défense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Impact of COVID-19 on Composites Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.