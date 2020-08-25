Five States Removed from Incoming Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that five states—Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana—have been removed from New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. Guam has been added. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York State has had a rate of positive tests below 1 percent for 18 straight days. Yesterday, 2 deaths were reported from COVID-19, matching the state's previous low. No deaths were reported in New York City. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That's why these travel advisory precautions are so important - we don't want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here," Governor Cuomo said. "While it's good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful—wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,024 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 488 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 63

Hospital Counties - 34

Number ICU - 133 (+13)

Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-2)

Total Discharges - 74,731 (+47)

Deaths - 2

Total Deaths - 25,297

Of the 67,255 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 629, or 0.94 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.4% 1.4% Central New York 0.2% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% Long Island 0.8% 0.6% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.8% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.2% 0.8% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.3% 0.1% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% Western New York 1.8% 1.1% 1.8%

The Governor also confirmed 629 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 430,774 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 430,774 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,711 10 Allegany 86 1 Broome 1,256 6 Cattaraugus 184 2 Cayuga 174 7 Chautauqua 305 16 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 223 0 Clinton 146 4 Columbia 564 2 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,790 13 Erie 9,546 55 Essex 101 1 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 309 0 Genesee 291 1 Greene 305 0 Hamilton 13 1 Herkimer 290 1 Jefferson 146 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 181 1 Madison 434 2 Monroe 5,348 18 Montgomery 196 0 Nassau 44,348 64 Niagara 1,586 10 NYC 232,565 231 Oneida 2,256 11 Onondaga 3,792 24 Ontario 381 0 Orange 11,354 11 Orleans 304 0 Oswego 285 3 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,480 5 Rensselaer 819 1 Rockland 14,149 10 Saratoga 824 8 Schenectady 1,206 24 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 96 1 St. Lawrence 267 0 Steuben 310 0 Suffolk 44,561 42 Sullivan 1,499 4 Tioga 206 0 Tompkins 245 1 Ulster 2,137 3 Warren 316 1 Washington 266 0 Wayne 275 0 Westchester 36,742 32 Wyoming 125 1 Yates 60 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,297. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: