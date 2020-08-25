VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SPIKE COHEN STUMPS IN SAN DIEGO
Libertarian Party VP to Speak at Crown Point Park on Saturday from 1 pm to 3:30 pm
California’s government has encroached on you with disastrous results: people and businesses fleeing for greener pastures, rampant homelessness and a growing gap between the rich and everyone else”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party of California proudly announces that Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, the 2020 Libertarian Party candidate for Vice President, will speak at a rally in San Diego, California this Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Crown Point Park, Mission Bay. Spike is running with the Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, and together they are promoting pragmatic libertarian values. More about the Jorgensen-Cohen ticket can be found here at the campaign’s official website: https://jo20.com.
— Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
Throughout the tour, Cohen has been emphasizing the campaign’s mission of reducing big government in such areas as criminal justice, gun rights, government spending and debt, and creating a truly free market in healthcare.
Mr. Cohen shared, “I’m so excited to be stopping in San Diego, LA and Oakland to speak with Californians about the issues they are facing. For far too long, California’s government has increasingly encroached on your lives, rights and properties and we’ve seen the disastrous results: people and businesses fleeing for greener pastures, rampant homelessness and a wide and growing gap between the rich and everyone else. California will rise again if we vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.”
Regarding race relations and social justice: “Republicans and Democrats fighting over who has the Black vote is demonstrative of the two-party system today”, Cohen explains. “An entire race of people isn’t a voting bloc that you can trade back and forth with empty promises. Individuals are more than that.”
Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California said, “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Cohen to the rally stage in San Diego to show local voters a candidate who will go to Washington to effect real change for real people.” Pointing out that the criminal justice system has been unequally administered against marginalized minorities, Robson lamented the Democrats and Republicans in Congress merely pay lip service to their constituents. “The Jorgensen-Cohen ticket on the other hand, has doggedly promoted practical solutions that would end systematic racism. Policies like abolishing the racist drug war, ending qualified immunity for law enforcement and lifting barriers to job creation such as daunting occupational licensing requirements.”
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. Over 19 million votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationally in the 2016 elections. The Libertarian Party seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California is an affiliate of the Libertarian National Committee. www.ca.lp.org.
Peter Moulds
Libertarian Party of California
+19164461776
email us here