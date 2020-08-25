Red Wagon Properties Backs Homes for Heroes Foundation, Helping Heroes Save Money on Buying a Home
Red Wagon Properties is committed to helping local area heroes get the homes they've always dreamed of.
Red Wagon Properties regularly donates funding to support the Homes for Heroes Foundation, to help heroes find ways to save money on a home.helping heroes
You have to have a heart for our frontline workers and teachers, and mind not giving back from what is given to you.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Wagon Properties regularly donates funding to support the Homes for Heroes Foundation, which is committed to helping heroes such as firefighters, law enforcement, military (active, reserves, and veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers find ways to save money on a home.
Bobbye Joe Morris of Red Wagon Properties is a proud supporter of Homes for Heroes, a national foundation focused on making homeownership affordable to heroes in our country. The San Antonio property management company has been involved in giving to this national foundation for over 8 months. Morris feels connected to the purpose of Homes for Heroes, and devotes time each day to her involvement in this process.
“You have to have a heart for our frontline workers and teachers, and mind not giving back from what is given to you. This is what makes it so special for me-- I would much rather give than receive,” says Morris, Red Wagon Properties Operations Manager. She adds that 2 Corinthians 9:7 is her motivation-- “This verse tells us that each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, because God loves a cheerful giver.”
Morris’ involvement in the foundation looks like this: she helps Heroes find homes and also assists in the sale of their homes. She is able to help find programs that may assist toward closing costs or down payment assistance if needed, as well.
Morris is an affiliate with Homes for Heroes. This means that anyone who is a teacher, firefighter, healthcare worker, or in law enforcement or the military will receive a percentage of funds back from her. These funds are used towards the purchase or sale of their new home.
Red Wagon Properties involvement with Homes for Heroes isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon.
Morris says she loves working with heroes and giving back, and the mission of Homes for Heroes is dear to her heart-- especially since she has several family members who fall into “hero” categories. “My grandparents were in the service, my son and son-in-law serve, one of my daughters is a nurse, and another daughter is a teacher. I have many heroes in my immediate family,” Morris shared. As a Homes for Heroes Affiliate, Morris of Red Wagon Properties has personally given back over $10,000 to heroes this year-- and looks forward to more to come.
Red Wagon Properties offers professional property management to companies in San Antonio.
Red Wagon tailors its services to investors, homeowners and landlords to provide the services necessary to manage a property. As San Antonio property managers, Red Wagon prepares a property, finds tenants, and handles maintenance issues and legal matters.
If you or someone you know are looking for a property management company or want to learn more about Homes for Heroes, contact:
