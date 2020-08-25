Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Welcome to Boating’ Clinics Available at Sandy Point

Reservations Available for Free Boating Basics 

Photo of motorboat moving through the waterThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) and the Boat U.S. Foundation for Safety and Clean Water for a series of free “Welcome to Boating” clinics. These clinics will provide instruction on how to properly launch, load, retrieve, and dock a trailerable boat. 

Currently scheduled clinics are taking place at the Sandy Point State Park boat ramps from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 1, and Sept. 3. Only 30 reservations available for each date. Each reservation allows a boater to bring one additional family member.

Beginners and boaters looking to refresh their skills are welcome. Instructors will review skills in small groups of no more than 10 people. Social distancing and masks will be required. 

Reservations are available through the MTAM website

