Global Stem Cells Group To Start Training Physicians In Lisbon, Portugal as Early as Sep. 2020

With the world opening up, it seemed like a good time to resume teaching physicians-- after all, with more people getting sick, it is important for doctors to have all the tools they need to help,” — Benito Novas, CEO, Global Stem Cells Group

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stem Cells Group has at last finalized discussions to open a The Stem Cell Center Network site in Lisbon, portugal. The Stem Cell Center operates an international network of regenerative medicine practitioners that is dedicated to sharing information with the end goal of bringing cutting-edge regenerative medicine-based treatments to patients suffering from debilitating disease.

The new Portuguese Stem Cell Center will be comprised of a highly-accredited, state of the art clinic/laboratory manned by physicians and scientists with combined decades of experience. It will be another strong foothold in Iberia for the global company, and carries with it full license to use the Group’s proprietary treatment methods and branding designs.

This will be the Global Stem Cell Group’s first permanent location in Portugal, rounding out the company’s presence in Western Europe and the Portuguese-speaking market with the new Lisbon-based partnership. The Stem Cell Center Network continues to roll out new membership opportunities, programs, and events, and our membership has grown steadily year after year-- To date, we are present in twenty five countries and five continents.

And to commemorate this partnership the Stem Cell Network has plans to open the clinic in September of 2020, and begin training physicians shortly after. “We’ve wanted to expand into Portugal for a very long time,” Said Benito Novas, Founder and CEO, Global Stem Cells Group, “Now that the world is tentatively opening up, it seemed like a good time to resume teaching physicians-- after all, with more people getting sick, it is important for their doctors to have all the tools at their fingertips to help,”

Barring any extenuating circumstances, the Stem Cell Center Network remains scheduled to open in the first week of September, with bookings already being accepted for the Network’s inaugural training at this clinic. With limited availability due to current social distancing efforts, spots are filling up quickly, and prospective applicants are encouraged to sign up soon for the hands-on training course.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

