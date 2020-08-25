Ian’s Auto Service Proudly Offers Services By Honda Master Technicians, The Highest Level Of Certification
Broken Arrow’s exclusive Honda Master Technicians, offering the highest quality auto service with the best trained team for Hondas, Acuras, and more.
BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian's Auto Service is Broken Arrow's exclusive Honda specialist, offering the highest quality auto service with the best trained team for Hondas, Acuras, and more.
— Jacob Davis - Honda Master Technician
Having to take a vehicle in for repairs is nerve wracking for many people.
But at Ian’s Auto Service, every vehicle receives high quality, Master Technician level service on every repair, every time.
Honda Master Tech Certification Is The Highest Level Of Service Certification Technicians Can Achieve.
In order to hold this title, one must pass a specified group of tests in a series and document at least two years of relevant hands-on work experience.
Master Technicians must recertify in each test area every five years.
Ian’s Auto Service Provides Top Notch Care To Honda And Acura Owners In Broken Arrow, Coweta, And Tulsa.
This same level of service extends to all vehicles Ian’s Auto Service works on– Honda and Acura, as well as Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, and Nissan.
Everyone at Ian’s Auto Service “is factory trained and uses genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts. And we’ve purchased a new alignment machine, enabling us to do four wheel alignments. We will also be adding another car lift to promote our quicker oil changes,” says Jacob Davis, owner and operator of the business.
Davis himself is a Honda certified Master Technician– a title he’s carried for over a decade.
At Ian’s Auto Service, worries about part pricing or finding an honest shop to properly fix your vehicle aren’t necessary.
Their team repairs the vehicle properly the first time, leaving customers with peace of mind every time they bring a vehicle into the shop.
Whether it’s the family minivan or your teen’s first vehicle, or the up and coming new 2021 Acura TLX Type S, Ian’s Auto Service is equipped and ready to serve Tulsa area families and individuals.
The team of mechanics at Ian’s Auto Service offer the following services:
Battery Testing and Replacement
Tires and Alignment
Timing Belt Replacement
Oil, Lube, and Filter Service
Engine Diagnostics
Transmission Services
And More
The team at Ian’s Auto Service “handles any and all issues a vehicle may be experiencing, and offers honest up front diagnosis and affordable options for repairs,” a spokesperson said. In the world of automotive repairs, is there anything more a customer could want?
Not only does Ian’s take good care of its customers, they take care of the community.
Ian’s Auto Service Donates Monthly To Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
This mission is a housing and homeless shelter with two primary areas of focus:
- providing food, shelter, clothing, and recovery services to people who are homeless and
- preventing homelessness from occurring among at risk or disadvantaged individuals.
With over 50 years of Honda and Acura experience, Ian’s Auto Service is Broken Arrow’s exclusive Honda specialist. Ian’s Auto Service is built on a foundation of providing exceptional value and maintaining a high level of integrity for every customer they serve.
If you’re a Coweta, Broken Arrow, or Tulsa area resident with a vehicle in need of repairs, or if you’re looking for a new auto service provider, you can contact Ian’s Auto Service at:
