Stutsman County historic courthouse holding district court

News Dakota

Moving the modern District Court to the Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse hasn’t been without some of its own challenges.

Earlier this year, it was decided to move Stutsman County District court to the historic courthouse to help with social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Site Supervisor Steve Reidburn says it’s been nearly 40 years since the courthouse held trials. He added there’s been some hurdles, but they’ve made it work.

Read more and hear audio clips at: https://www.newsdakota.com/2020/08/24/stutsman-county-historic-courthouse-holding-district-court/

