Gazprom and Mongolian Government sign Memorandum of Intent

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister of Mongolia, took place today via a video call.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation on the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

In the course of the meeting, Alexey Miller and Yangugiin Sodbaatar, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, signed a Memorandum of Intent to set up a special-purpose company. The company will be established in Mongolia with the purpose of conducting a feasibility study for the construction and operation of a gas trunkline.

Background

On December 5, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

The throughput of the new export channel from Mongolia to China may reach up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru

 

