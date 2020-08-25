Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Launches ‘Train the Trainer’ Program

A celebrity trainer has created a new program that shows non-trainers how to have a successful and lucrative dog training business.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews announced today the official launch of his ‘Train the Trainer’ Program.

“I have created this new, revolutionary program that helps people become a certified World of Dog Training dog trainer,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training (https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/).

Matthews, also a combat veteran - an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that his Train the Trainer Program covers business, branding, marketing, sales, customers, growth, and systems.

“We cover all training methods with hands-on coaching,” Matthews revealed, before adding, “Those who take part in the program receive recordings of pervious trainer cohorts to help reinforce what they learned. A comprehensive workbook covering all material that is taught via lecture, hands-on, and through Q & A.

Matthews went on to describe his Train the Trainer Program as one that can turn a dream into a reality of being a professional dog trainer, earning more than $100,000 a year.

“Even if you thought that dream was unattainable, we can help make your dream a reality,” Matthews stressed. “Start or grow your dog training (https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/elearning/) business from a former elite Army K-9 handler turned pet celebrity dog trainer, who made close to $1 million dollars in two years. We can help you grow regardless of your experience.”

Not only will participants learn how to train dogs, according to Matthews, but participants will also learn how to make a great living doing what they love.

“Well over $10,000 a month is a modest number,” Matthews said. “After thousands of clients and decades in the dog training industry, we have learned what works and what doesn’t.”

Matthews went on to point out that in his Train the Trainer Program, he will share all his secrets including: Advanced Dog Training Skills; Taking your demo dog to the next level; How to handle any dog including aggressive dog cases; Growing your business; How to gain more clients; How to gain your clients’ referrals every time; Marketing/Advertising; Brand development and growth strategy; Weekly, Monthly or Quarterly coaching, and Master client phone consulting and private in-person training.

“The great part about learning from a successful and experienced trainer is you won’t have to make the same old rookie mistakes,” Matthews said. “In fact, you will learn how to predict what will happen before it actually occurs. Thus saving you time and money. We cover everything you need to have a thriving business.”

For more information, please visit https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/blog/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Ryan Matthews

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States

Phone: 844.448.DOGS(3647)

