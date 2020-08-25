Subaru and Carbone Auto Group Donate to the Kelberman Center

Pictured left to right: Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director; Chris Cardello, Sales Manager; Don Rinaldi, General Manager; Enessa Carbone, Vice President; Ashley Treadwell, Business Manager and Kelly Carinci, Kelberman Center Chief Developm

This is testament to how committed the Carbone family is to our community and to ensuring that kids and adults with autism spectrum disorder receive opportunities for success throughout their lives."
— Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director
UTICA, NY, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from the Kelberman Center and Carbone Auto Group recently gathered for a check presentation of over $26,000 to the Kelberman Center. The donation was the result of the annual Subaru Share the Love event. Over the last 12 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $176 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national and over 1,200 hometown charities. The Kelberman Center is the local charity selected by Carbone Subaru as part of this national campaign.

Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director, thanked Carbone Subaru for their continued support through the Share the Love Event. Costello stated, “This significant gift to the Kelberman Center is testament to how committed the Carbone family is to our community and to ensuring that kids and adults with autism spectrum disorder receive opportunities for success throughout their lives.”

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families, with locations in both Utica and Syracuse, New York. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists.

The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region

