Prevail Legal Launches Cloud-Based Platform For Remote Depositions With Real-Time Transcription
New testimony management system improves efficiency and delivers better outcomesSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevail Legal, Inc. today announced the launch of the legal industry’s first cloud-based testimony management platform. Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Prevail platform provides real-time transcriptions that allow for collaboration between attorneys and clients at a rate that is 40 percent less than the usual court reporting services.
The company was founded in 2019 by technology veterans Rob Feigenbaum and Random Bares. Feigenbaum was a practicing litigator before becoming one of the original employees of leading e-discovery technology provider Nuix. Random Bares is a technologist who most recently co-founded the unicorn FinTech start-up Branch International, Inc., where he built a platform that currently supports millions of bank transactions per year. Knox Capital, a prominent legal technology investor, led Prevail’s funding.
“Testimony at depositions, hearings and examinations under oath have been managed the same way for over 100 years. A transcript has always been produced by a live stenographer and then reviewed and analyzed by attorneys and clients, transcript by transcript,” says Feigenbaum. “By leveraging AI tailored to optimize legal transcription and the cloud, Prevail delivers unprecedented efficiency to litigators and better outcomes to their clients.”
The Prevail platform is designed to help legal teams capture, organize and prevail through the following features:
• Real-Time Transcripts that are extraordinarily accurate and easy to navigate
• High-Quality HD Video with crisp resolution for a more powerful presentation of evidence and better witness control
• Work Product Control that allows users to bookmark and tag text as they go and easily create synchronized video clips without any multimedia skills
• Centralized Exhibit Management that eliminates paper and allows for better organization of exhibits for simplicity and reliability
The company’s early customers have lauded Prevail Legal. As co-founder of Cosmich, Simmons & Brown's Strategic Business Solutions practice group, Bill McManus oversees the streamlining of legal processes with predictable and defensible pricing and outcomes.
“Prevail has exceeded my expectations as an efficiency tool,” McManus says. “Our attorneys can work faster and collaborate more effectively, and our clients benefit from Prevail’s lower cost and flat-rate pricing model.”
Class action defense attorney Jason Kairalla, a shareholder at Carlton Fields, calls Prevail the most effective testimony platform he’s ever seen.
“Class actions can be extremely complex, sometimes with hundreds of depositions and thousands of hours of testimony. The ability to work in almost real-time and apply synchronized bookmarks, tags and clips makes a big difference,” he says. “Prevail’s digital approach to managing testimony helps us drive better outcomes for our clients.”
Knox Capital is a lead investor in Prevail Legal, which joins a number of leading legal technologies in Knox’s portfolio.
“The court reporting industry is ripe for disruption due to predatory pricing and a lack of adequate tools for leveraging deposition video,” says Knox Capital’s Operating Partner Mike Bryant, who himself has decades of experience operating and investing within legal technology. “There is enormous opportunity in the digital transformation of testimony, and we are thrilled to be working with Rob, Random and their team at Prevail to unlock it.”
About Prevail Legal, Inc.
Prevail Legal is the company behind the legal industry’s first cloud-based testimony management platform. Launched in 2019, the platform provides artificial intelligence-driven and machine learning-generated real-time transcription that can be collaborated on by attorneys and clients in an intuitive cloud-based platform. For more information about Prevail, please visit www.prevail.io.
