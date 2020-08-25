Dark Magic for High Schoolers
Urban fantasy novel series continues to serve guilty pleasuresPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school isn’t always a pleasant place when you’re a teenager. Especially when dark magic, relationship and classes try to mix.
As Angela Fujiwara enters junior year at Lucas Valley High, she comes in with a surprise as her life swirls in new directions. She has her first steady boyfriend that she needs to keep in the dark about the other wizards and an apprentice of her own—her cheerleader friend Karen MacLeod. But history rears its head as Angela’s boyfriend clashes with her own tutor, and the secrecy of learning magic comes under increasing threat.
This delightful urban fantasy novel gives readers a delicious mix of magic and teenage life, while Rian McMurtry traverses in one of his best works to date. With an excellent and relatable heroine, fun storytelling, interesting worldbuilding and engaging characters, McMurtry bravely continues the series that will delight fans of the series and will attract new ones, exploring the world Angela Fujiwara lives in and the choices she has to make. Filled with teenage angst and romance and spellbinding twists, McMurtry hits all the marks: character, location and plot.
With the novel feeling like an homage to the author’s roots, McMurtry wrote Love in the Darkness by reworking some of the elements of the places he knew growing up into the story. The author was born in San Francisco and raised in Marin County before moving to Davis, California. He practiced law in Davis for several years and joined a Renaissance faire dance troupe before forging a writing career.
