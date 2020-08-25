Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Couchbase to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced that CFO Greg Henry will be conducting a fireside chat at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit taking place August 27, 2020.


Henry will be speaking from 12:00 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. Pacific Time with one-on-one meetings to be held during that same day. A live webcast of Henry’s chat will be available at the following link. For additional information, please contact IR@couchbase.com 

 

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases. 

 

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.


© 2020 Couchbase, Inc.  All rights reserved.  Couchbase, the Couchbase logo, and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

Christina Knittel
Couchbase
7752092461
christina.knittel@couchbase.com

