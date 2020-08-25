Monoceros Consulting Has Won The 2020 Corporate Livewire Hungary Prestige Awards
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Livewire Hungary Prestige Awards 2020 recognize small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be among the best companies in their market over the past 12 months. Notable business that have been included in the award’s shortlist are required to substantiate their nomination by providing proof and verification of their work including positive customer feedback, pertinent information on previous accreditation’s and industry recognition as well as emphasizing the most outstanding parts of their businesses.
Just recently, Monoceros Consulting has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Corporate Livewire Hungary Prestige Awards. The panel of judges considered their decisions based on key business areas such as service excellence, quality of the product or service provided, innovative practices, corporate value, ethical and or sustainable methods of working, in addition to consistency in performance. By demonstrating their strengths in these areas, Monoceros Consulting was able to bag the prestigious award.
Established in Budapest in 2019, the company helps create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements.As a global consulting firm, they specializes in management consulting, digital transformation and digital marketing.
"Monoceros went above and beyond to help create a new business solution for our auditing process," says Zsolt Nadas, Director of GE Digital.
Since February 2020, Monoceros Consulting now have clients and partnerships in Seoul, San Francisco, London, Vienna, and Boston among others. Their level of expertise in the field of Remote Asynchronous transformation, Digital Transformation and distributed digitization has enabled them to work with four differentFortune 500 companies, two law firms and one private equity firm.
" Monoceros helped us several times on different projects, we now have a road map for our customer experience journey and our digital transformation journey," Patricia Watson, Innovation/UPS added.
One of the company’s managing partners is a former top ten financial advisor, executive board member, and one of the top senior 200 blockchain executives in the Bay Area.
"Martyn is the example of what a startup needs; he is passionate about leadership and has world-class financial expertise. He joined our team as a mentor and as a financial advisor, who mentors us both as individuals and as a team. As a female CEO, Martyn helped me develop communication and leadership skills that greatly help with day-to-day interactions with my colleagues. In times of conflict, or issues with the founders, he has been very helpful in finding the best way to communicate and discuss these issues, and oftentimes he himself actively participated in resolving these,” Helga Reguly, CEO / Cytocast concluded.
Kevin Lum
