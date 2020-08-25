Westwin Lines Up Speakers for its Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference in October

An industry leader in providing one-stop China digital marketing solutions will feature 9 speakers for its highly-anticipated marketing conference in October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Forbes Magazine, few markets are as tantalizing to global brand marketers as the new consumer-driven China. The new market of over 1.3 billion people—coupled with the meteoric rise of both the size and spending power of its middle class—holds enormous potential for anyone wanting to market and do business in China. That's why representatives with Westwin say its Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference on October 9 is a must-attend event.

"We have a tremendous lineup of speakers for this year's event," said Larry You, the company's Global Marketing Director.

Speakers include:

• Alain de Maurier, Sales & Marketing Director EMEA, Westwin

• Christopher Lethbridge, UK Sector Lead, China-Britain Business Council

• Chris Potts, Channel & Alliances Director, Alibaba Cloud

• Christina Xu, Founder, China Marketing Corp

• Leo Hsu, Team Leader, TikTok UK

• Dave Nottingham, EU General Manager, iPinYou & Deep Zero

• Jie Zhang, BD Manager, Westwin

• Kristina Koehler-Coluccia, Head of Business Advisory, Woodburn Global

• Zarina Kanji, Business Development, Alibaba Group

• Janet Hull OBE, Director of Marketing Strategy IPA & Chair AA/DIT UK Advertising Export Group

• Amy Lou, Founder, AL & EASTWEST Consulting Ltd.

• Aisling Conlon, Head of the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG)

Larry You explained that the conference, which will be held at The Keynote Auditorium, David Game College in London, is a China-centered digital marketing conference hosted by Westwin in London. The conference will share the latest trends and insights about China's digital marketing/e-commerce solutions, such as WeChat, Weibo, Tik Tok, Douyin, Baidu, Cross border e-commerce, and more. Tickets are available.

"This is the event to help you empower your agency with China expertise and execute digital marketing campaigns in China effortlessly," Larry You said, before adding, "This event will give you insights on China search engine marketing (SEM), social media giants WeChat & Weibo, e-commerce, programmatic advertising and more."

The Plan China 2020 Marketing Conference, according to the conference organizers, is specifically designed for chief marketing officers, chief brand officers, advertising strategists, social media managers, creative directors, local, regional and national brands.

In addition, the conference will empower attendees with five interactive discussion panels; Q&A with ten plus speakers; two-plus hours of dedicated networking; Fresh ideas to inspire your audiences; New tools to tell your brand's story in China; Social events Including a cocktail party.

For more information, please visit https://planchina.co.uk/news/.

About Westwin

Westwin, formerly known as Microsoft Online (MSN China), is a leading technology-driven digital marketing company that focuses on cross-border business. It provides branding strategies and digital marketing solutions to help customers achieve success in China and around the world. Westwin is a certified marketing & advertising partner of Baidu, Tencent WeChat, Sina Weibo, and many other major digital platforms in China. With years of experience in cross-border business and partnership growth, Westwin is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to take businesses to the next level in overseas markets.

