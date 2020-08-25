Pawlicy Advisor Enters Final of VetPartners Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition

An independent marketplace for finding the best coverage for pets has been selected as a finalist for a unique competition in the veterinary community.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Pawlicy Advisor’s Pet Insurance Marketplace announced today that it has been selected as one of three finalists in the VetPartners Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition.

VetPartners, a nonprofit organization working for the good of the veterinary profession, recently held their first-ever Entrepreneur Pitch Competition for veterinary startups, and Pawlicy Advisor was one of the 17 participants in the competition.

“Being a VetPartners finalist is an overwhelmingly positive signal that Pawlicy Advisor is solving a real pain-point in the veterinary community,” said Woody Mawhinney, CEO, and Co-Founder of Pawlicy Advisor Pet Insurance Marketplace. “I’m proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time. Having Pawlicy Advisor be a part of VetPartners was a unanimous decision to ensure veterinary voices help us transform the pet insurance industry.

As pet parents, we at Pawlicy Advisor, Mawhinney said, know that searching for pet insurance is complicated. We know that review sites don’t provide enough information. We also know having to submit a quote form with every single provider is a horrible experience.

Instead, pet parents can use Pawlicy Advisor to find the right plan at the right cost, personalized for the pet’s unique attributes, breed, location, and more - across top providers.

Pawlicy Advisor analyzes your pet’s health risks, coverage options on the market, and price differences to identify a policy that could save you substantial money and frustration over your pet’s lifetime.

“Our goal is to transform the pet insurance industry and enable more people to get their pets the affordable care they need,” Mawhinney said, before noting that pet parents can fill out one form to run a custom analysis across hundreds of policy variations from multiple companies. Pet parents can also review pet insurance plans by creating custom comparison charts.

The pitch competition judges include veterinary leaders: Peter Weinstein, Stacee Santi, Ira Gordon, Cindy Trice, and Jules Benson.

All three finalists will be featured at the VetPartners Virtual Mid-Year Meeting, with their own virtual exhibit booth and complimentary registration.

The three finalists will next participate in a Live Pitch Competition Virtual Event during the VetPartners Mid-Year, on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Each will have five minutes to present their product/service, and then answer questions from the judges. Then the audience, Virtual Mid-Year Meeting attendees, will vote for the grand winner.

About VetPartners

Established in 2002, VetPartners is a nonprofit association of more than 300 professionals dedicated to serving the veterinary profession. With areas of expertise in more than 10 professional categories pertaining to veterinary practice management, VetPartners members are an invaluable resource for veterinary practice owners and practitioners. VetPartners members believe in exemplary character and agree to abide by a Code of Ethics. Many are available for speaking engagements on industry-specific themes and topics. For more information, visit vetpartners.org.

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading independent marketplace for finding the best coverage for pets at the lowest rate, across top-rated providers. The company's pet insurance partners include ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, Pets Best, PetPlan Pet Insurance, PetFirst Pet Insurance, and more.

Pawlicy Advisor’s marketplace features an intelligent pet insurance comparison tool built to use your unique answers to analyze your pet’s breed-specific risks, policy coverage/exclusions, and expected lifetime costs. These data points are used to help pet parents find the right pet insurance plan at the right price - no matter the provider.

