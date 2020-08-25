Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to be valued at USD 188.79 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period according to this report. Growing pharmaceutical industry, most notably in the emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil is anticipated to drive the growth.

Factors, such as drug discovery, and rising demand for Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicine are expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Rapid rise in population, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing access of medicines to a large number of people, especially in the developing countries are other factors expected to positively impact the demand. Moreover, increasing aging population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, increasing demand for patient-oriented medicines including biologics is further anticipated to augment the demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging products in the coming years. Biologic drugs are derived from microorganisms, animal, human or plant cells and generally tend to be heat sensitive thereby requiring specialized packaging. This, is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market.

Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market is segmented into

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Segment by Application, the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging business, the date to enter into the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market, Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor Ltd

AptarGroup, Inc

Berry Global

Ampac Holdings

Sealed Air

Tekni Plex

Aphena Pharma

Bilcare Research

Constantia Flexibles

