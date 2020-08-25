Iconic Marshall HS gets ‘Los Feliz Flea’ Every Saturday 11-4 Grand Re-Opening Saturday, September 12th

Just one of the many great booths at the Los Feliz Flea Information Card One of the shaded areas at the Los Feliz Flea

From the man that brought you the Fairfax HS Flea comes the East Side installment with the best shady areas, a mini-park, and free on-site parking.

Not since I opened the Melrose Flea at Fairfax High School have I found a more perfect location. Marshall High School has the most beautiful grounds and is the perfect location for this amazing flea.” — Phillip Dane

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brought to you by The Odd Market created by Phillip & Shelly Dane, the Los Feliz Flea is taking the Flea experience to the next level. Not since Mr. Dane created the now-iconic Fairfax HS Flea has there been such a unique venue as Marshall HS as host the Los Feliz Flea.

On Saturday, September 12th, The Los Feliz Flea will return since shutting down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekly Flea features a curated selection of vintage, antiques and collectibles, handcrafted items and repurposed, jewelry and candles, clothing, and home goods. The Los Feliz Flea is reminiscent of the Green Flea located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in both the layout and feel. With room for more than 100 vendors, 10 food trucks, and a grassy, tree-lined oasis where the “Music in the Green” kicks off featuring local emerging artists, the Los Feliz Flea has all the makings of quickly becoming the “go-to” Saturday destination. The Los Feliz Flea will require face-covering at all times and will be spreading the sellers out to ensure the well being of all attending as well as the sellers. Additionally, the Flea will start off with one third the capacity, approximately 45 sellers, and two to three food trucks.

To add to the lush shady grounds and iconic architecture, the Los Feliz Flea has a sprawling parking lot that spans from Griffith Park Blvd. to Tracy Street. And parking just as the admission, is Free!

Pets are welcome. Bring a blanket and arrive early claim some grassy real estate as the bands get ready to entertain you. This is the next level Flea Market in the most incredible location surrounded by Silver Lake, Echo Park, Glendale, and in the heart of Los Feliz. The Los Feliz Flea is a perfect spot for grabbing some cool finds, grabbing a bite off the food trucks, and relaxing to live music.

The Odd Market is a production of The Odd Lot Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to assist small businesses to increase recognition and sales.