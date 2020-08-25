Four Charged, Arrested in Deadly Weekend Shooting in Fayette County

SOMERVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of four men in connection to a weekend shooting in Fayette County that left one person dead and four others injured.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, Agents began investigating the shooting that occurred at a party at approximately 3:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road. Tavaris Lewis (DOB: 10/4/2000) of Mason died at the scene from his injuries. Two men and two women were also injured and transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Gregory Bonds, Tomarcus Baskerville, Martivus Baskerville, and Montaveen Taylor were responsible for the shooting.

This afternoon, TBI Agents, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Bonds (DOB: 4/22/90), T. Baskerville (DOB: 12/18/88), M. Baskerville (DOB: 6/27/94), and Taylor (9/11/00). All four are charged with one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and five counts of Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. M. Baskerville and Bonds are charged with an additional count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon. All four were booked into the Fayette County Jail. Bond will be set for each during their first court appearances.

Bonds

T. Baskerville

*Booking photos of M. Baskerville and Taylor will be added when available.