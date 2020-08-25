Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 24, 2020

Posted on Aug 24, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: Two More Deaths and 169 New Cases of COVID-19 Two O‘ahu residents, one man and one woman, both over 80-years old, and both with underlying medical conditions are the 48th and 49th victims of COVID-19. The entire state expresses their sorrow and condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to pass from this disease. DOH reports 169 new cases of coronavirus today, with 149 of them in adults and 20 in minors (18-years-old or younger). Two of the cases are non-Hawai‘i residents, ten are unknown and the remaining 157 are residents. The median number of cases per day for the week of August 16-22, 2020 is 222.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 20, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 150 6,181 Hawai‘i 9 209 Maui 10 297 Kauai 0 56 Moloka‘i 0 3 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23 Total Cases 169 6,769 Deaths 2 49

Hospitalization count as of 8/21/20 at 5:30 pm: 8-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 213-O‘ahu, 4-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 9,666 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting, since the last Daily News Digest Report on August 20, 2020.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 180,850** 6,769 174,051

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **30 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Hawai‘i State Judiciary: Hale Ho‘omalu Youth Tests Positive for COVID-19 An asymptomatic juvenile recently admitted to the Hale Ho‘omalu Juvenile Detention Facility has posted positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made yesterday afternoon. It’s the first confirmed case of a juvenile testing positive at this facility, which is located next to the Kapolei Judiciary Complex. Prior to this, four judiciary employees – three on O‘ahu and one on Hawai‘i island – had tested positive. The juvenile was admitted to Hale Ho‘omalu on Aug. 16 and immediately placed in 14-day quarantine, which is standard procedure at the facility. The youth was moved to the medical isolation unit and tested on Aug. 19 after learning that a household member had tested positive. A positive test result for the youth was confirmed on Saturday.

The youth has been in quarantine since arrival and has had no contact with other juvenile residents and no close prolonged contact with non-medical staff. Therefore, DOH has advised the Judiciary that no additional testing is recommended at this time. Nevertheless, staff who may have had brief or socially distant contact with the youth are being notified and advised to contact their health providers if they have concerns. Hale Ho‘omalu has an emergency operations plan and followed its protocols in response to this situation. The medical and administrative staff will continue to confer with DOH regarding any additional actions needed.

Hale Ho‘omalu currently houses 13 other youths, male and female. They are housed in individual cells. Their normal activities such as schoolwork, religious services, and television viewing are still available, but they cannot have close prolonged contact with one another or the staff. The youths have been wearing face masks. The facility houses young people needing temporary care and protection while going through the criminal justice process.

Department of Transportation: Temperature Screening Equipment Installed at Five of Hawai‘i’s Busiest Airports DOT has announced that phase two of the new thermal temperature screening equipment installation was completed Aug. 20 at Hawai‘i’s five airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. A total of 133 cameras statewide are operational and available to detect people with a body temperature of 100.4 degrees and above. The equipment is now installed at all gates and departure security checkpoints at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

HDOT and the NEC team, including NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of America, have completed phases one and two of the project. Phase one installed 36 cameras and equipment at the gates currently in use for trans-Pacific flights. Phase two installed 97 more cameras and equipment at all remaining gates and departure security checkpoints. Not all gates are currently in use due to lower than normal flight volume; however, the equipment is ready and available when the gates return to use. Phase three will add the facial imaging technology and is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

The NEC team, which also includes Infrared Camera, Inc., Data House Consulting, Inc., Communication Consulting Services, Inc., and Wasa Electric Services, Inc., is proud to utilize the skills of Hawaiʻi’s workforce with approximately 90 percent of the employees being local residents.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/08/20/temperature-screening-equipment-installed-at-all-gates-at-hawaiis-five-busiest-airports/

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 1,854 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 1,854 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 390 visitors and 738 returning residents. There was a total of 33 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 23, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 16 26 123 7 172 Transit 166 166 Military 80 80 Exempt 207 207 Relocate to Hawai‘i 5 15 78 3 101 Returning Resident 43 53 632 10 738 Visitor 36 23 320 11 390 GRAND TOTAL 100 117 1,606 31 1,854 Flights 5 4 23 1 33

Monday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5094/082420-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Sunday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5091/082320-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Saturday: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5090/082220-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

