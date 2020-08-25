Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Expressway Bridge scheduled for inspection Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin a bridge inspection on the Expressway Bridge in Bismarck beginning Wednesday, August 26. The inspection will take place from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

During the inspection

  • A lane reduction will be in place in one direction
  • A width restriction of 18 feet will be in place through the work zone

The bridge inspection is expected to be completed on Friday, August 28.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

