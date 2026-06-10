NDDOT, City of Grand Forks to host biweekly public meetings for 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Grand Forks will host a public information open house every other Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m., starting June 11, to provide updates on the 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue underpass project.

Meetings will be held in Room 201/202 at Grand Forks Public Works and Recycling Center, 724 N 47th Street in Grand Forks. The meeting space and frequency are subject to change throughout the duration of the project. Find the most up to date information on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov/42ndDemersUnderpass.

Meetings will be open-house format to address questions from the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to review project information, ask questions, and speak with representatives from the NDDOT, the City of Grand Forks, and the project team. Meetings will continue throughout the construction season, as necessary.

The 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue Underpass project, led by the NDDOT in partnership with the City of Grand Forks and BNSF Railway, has been a priority for the community for many years. In addition to improving traffic flow, the project will enhance safety, support future growth, and improve connectivity to key destinations throughout Grand Forks.

For project updates and additional project information, visit the project website at dot.nd.gov/42ndDemersUnderpass. For construction information across the state, visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

To request meeting accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

