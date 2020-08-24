Hoyer Statement on Shooting of Jacob Blake

“The shooting of Jacob Blake seven times in the back is another horrific reminder that racial injustice and systemic racism continues to devastate our nation. It is another reminder of why we continue to say: 'Black lives matter.' The senseless violence toward Black Americans must stop. There should be an immediate investigation into Mr. Blake's shooting, and there must be justice and accountability. I am praying for his recovery and for his family.

“Two months ago tomorrow, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. For two months, Senate Republicans have refused to act. They have refused to take necessary action so that we can begin to make equal justice a reality for all Americans. I again call on them to take action. America cannot wait any longer.”