Unit CWD Has Changes for Deer Hunting Unit Starting with August Hunt

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s deer hunting Unit CWD has regulation changes this year starting with the August 28-30 hunt. The regulations in Unit CWD are directed at encouraging an increased harvest of deer in an effort to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

For the August hunt in Unit CWD, guns and muzzleloaders as well as archery equipment may be used. Hunting is allowed on private lands and a select number of public lands. For the rest of Tennessee’s deer hunting units, only archery equipment may be used, and hunting is allowed only on private lands. No antlerless deer may be harvested during the August hunt on any unit.

The Unit CWD hunting regulations apply to the unit’s counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton. The Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge is not included. Deer hunters must follow the blaze orange requirements in Unit CWD and possess the appropriate licenses.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is encouraging hunters to harvest more deer in Unit CWD after a decrease in the unit’s harvest numbers last year. The fewer deer there are in the unit, the fewer CWD positive deer there are which will decrease disease spread. The TWRA has expanded harvest incentives and allowed the use of firearms more days.

If a hunter wants a harvested deer tested, there are drop off locations throughout Unit CWD. A list of the testing locations is located on the website, CWDinTennessee.com. If a hunter harvests an antlered deer where CWD is detected, then the hunter may take an additional deer within Unit CWD or in the county where the CWD-positive deer was harvested.

The annual bag limit for antlered deer is two, no more than one per day. Deer taken during this three-day hunt will count toward the bag limit. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted two years ago to establish the 3-day season to give hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck with velvet-covered antlers.

Public Lands Open to Deer Hunting During August 28-30 Velvet Hunt

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park and State Natural Area, Eagle Lake Refuge, Bomprezzi Unit of the Eagle Lake Refuge, Wolf River WMA Units 1 & 2, Piperton Wetland, Chickasaw State Forest WMA, Gray’s Creek WMA, Oak Dain Wetland, Big Hill Pond State Park, Tull Bottoms WMA, South Fork Refuge, Spring Creek WMA, Colonel Forest V. Durand WMA, Fort Ridge WMA, Lower Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge (the portion lying within Tipton County), John Tully WMA, Horns Bluff Refuge, Maness Swamp Refuge (the portion lying within Gibson County), Parker Branch WMA, and Perry Switch WMA.

