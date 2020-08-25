Ionization Labs, Developers of Cann-ID, Receives ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation by A2LA for Austin, Texas Testing Lab
Ionization Labs is committed to the support of the global hemp industry through science, technology, and software applications and will continue to optimize through best practices and accreditation.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionization Labs, a national leader in cannabis/ hemp testing and applied data analytics solutions, has received their ISO/IEC - 17025:2017 for technical competence in chemical testing by participating in a thorough audit performed by A2LA. Ionization Labs will utilize their designation to support the testing of hemp and hemp derivatives including flower, biomass, oils, edibles, topicals, drinks, concentrates, fiber, and other legal products derived from hemp.
— D. Cree Crawford, Co-Founder/President & COO
ISO/IEC 17025 is useful for organizations that perform; testing, sampling, or calibration and wants reliable results. This includes all types of laboratories, whether they are owned and operated by government, industry, or any private organization. The standard is also useful to universities, research centers, governments, regulators, inspection bodies, product certification organizations, and other conformity assessment bodies with the need to do testing, sampling, or calibration. ISO/IEC 17025 enables laboratories to demonstrate that they operate competently and generate valid results, thereby promoting confidence in their work both nationally and around the world. The ISO/IEC 17025 also facilitates cooperation between laboratories and other bodies by generating wider acceptance of results between countries. Test reports and certificates can be accepted from one country to another without the need for further testing, which, in turn, improves international trade.
“Working with A2LA was a seamless process. As one can imagine, having to consider the COVID-19 issues during this audit was a bit of a challenge. However, A2LA stepped up and adapted to support the process,” says Ted Barton, Lab Director at Ionization Labs.
Although this is a new designation and accreditation for Ionization labs, they have been in operations since 2016 and have Cann-ID deployed in 12 states, expanding rapidly across the US. A number of international groups are also taking note of Ionization labs and are negotiating opportunities to have Cann-ID support hemp programs over-seas that meet strict standardization protocols.
Chief Science Officer, Shawn Helmueller and President, Cree Crawford share, “The very exciting residual are that our ISO was issued utilizing our proprietary Cann-ID software as part of our total method approval. This fact only supports further our efforts to create a powerful tool to support industry efforts”
Cann-ID is a highly deployable and scalable cannabinoid potency testing solution that brings a level of standardization and scalability to an industry desperate for scientifically based and accredited business solutions that can support the acquisition of necessary data analytics to assist industry confidence and growth. Cann-ID currently offers the industry standardization, within the level of detection for potency set forth under the interim rules issued by the USDA. Cann-ID delivers a comprehensive panel of 14 cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBDV, CBG, CBN, CBCA, CBDA, CBDVA, CBGA, CBNA, THCA, THCV, THC-Δ8, and THC-Δ9. Many additional cannabinoids will be added to this library as the industry and research demands. Cann-ID is used on farms, in extraction labs, seed/genetics, and drying/curing operations across the United States.
“We are very excited to support the hemp industry nationwide by offering detailed potency screening to farmers, product developers, extractors, and other industry groups. We will focus on high-quality, fast turn-around and cost-effective pricing in efforts to support the fast-expanding US and global hemp industry,” says Alex Andrawes, Ionization Labs CEO and Co-Founder
Ionization Labs is committed to the success of the hemp industry through, analytical testing services, industry education, and support of hemp farmers and producers through the acquisition and application of practical plant chemical data. The potency of a hemp crop is one of the most crucial data points in the industry. It is the hub to all connecting spokes. Potency determines a crop's legality, value, and applies to many parts of the industry ecosystem. Buyers, sellers, market makers, banking, crop or mortgage insurance, agriculture research, product developers, all require access to potency data.
Knowing the potency levels of all these cannabinoids is very important to know throughout the growing season. Number one, it establishes the crop's legal compliance (staying below 0.3% total THC) and determines the value of the crop concerning the percentage value of the numerous cannabinoids present. Furthermore, strategic testing of the plant in specific locations on a farm can offer valuable insights relating to fertigation (fertilization and irrigation) as well as applying other external variable inputs, including weather. Tracking these data inputs allows farmers to track cannabinoid profiles. This can give farmers a leg up, utilizing these precision agriculture techniques. Additionally, beyond the growing season, there is still considerable testing that can be done to ensure an operation's success. Utilizing Cann-ID in extraction/processing can keep expensive machines in calibration while maximizing yield.
About Ionization Labs:
Founded in 2016, Ionization Labs is an Austin, Texas-based agriculture technology and software/data analytics company, focusing on precision agriculture data to the US Hemp Industry. Their SaaS software, Cann-ID, currently performs hemp cannabinoid potency data analytics in concert with an HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) hardware platform. This technology meets USDA testing requirements for hemp potency. It can be used in analytical labs or used on-farm or in extraction labs for multiple uses including process flow, ongoing quality assurance/control (QA/QC). For further information please contact Ionization Labs at; info@ionizationlabs.com / www.Ionizationlabs.com (512) 200-4505
