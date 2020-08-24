Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,453 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General’s Office Secures Murder Conviction in Wayne County

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, through the Office’s Special Prosecution Unit, secured a murder conviction for a 2017 homicide in Wayne County.

On August 5, 2020, a Wayne County jury convicted Joshua Oldham of Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017. Prior to starting trial, the defendant pled guilty to the third charge associated with the case, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. 

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has the resources to aid prosecutors across the state in prosecuting violent crime, and this case is yet another product of the Special Prosecution Unit’s hard work. We will continue to help prosecute violent crime across the state,” said Attorney General Schmitt. 

The case was handled by AAGs Christine Krug and Tristin Estep, victim advocate Carrie Boessen, and investigator Rob Jauer. Initial investigation of the case was handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

###

You just read:

Attorney General’s Office Secures Murder Conviction in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.