Attorney General’s Office Secures Murder Conviction in Wayne County

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, through the Office’s Special Prosecution Unit, secured a murder conviction for a 2017 homicide in Wayne County.

On August 5, 2020, a Wayne County jury convicted Joshua Oldham of Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017. Prior to starting trial, the defendant pled guilty to the third charge associated with the case, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has the resources to aid prosecutors across the state in prosecuting violent crime, and this case is yet another product of the Special Prosecution Unit’s hard work. We will continue to help prosecute violent crime across the state,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

The case was handled by AAGs Christine Krug and Tristin Estep, victim advocate Carrie Boessen, and investigator Rob Jauer. Initial investigation of the case was handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

