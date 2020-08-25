TAcc+ International Program Webinar #2: Hardware Design and IoT Enterprise Cooperation

I-Shih Tseng gave a presentation on Chroma's priorities & values regarding investment opportunites. Webinar agenda

The second webinar included presentations from industry leaders such as Hua Zhun Product Design & Development, Chroma ATE Inc., and Bizlink Holding Inc.

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+) is hosting a series of 4 webinars as a part of its International Program, which aims to connect international startups with the industries and business opportunities in Taiwan. The second webinar took place on the 21st of August, 2020. Speakers included industry leaders from Hua Zhun Product Design & Development, Chroma ATE Inc., and a Reverse Pitch from Bizlink Holding Inc.

The first lecture was presented by Stephanie Kao, the Design Director of Hua Zhun Product Design & Development. She gave an overview on the design process that transforms a concept into a viable hardware product, and the important role a design strategy can play in this journey. Kao then illustrated this journey in more detail by referring to two outstanding examples in Hua Zhun’s product design portfolio.

The second lecture was presented by I-Shih Tseng, the President of the Integrated Systems Solutions Business Unit at Chroma ATE Inc. Chroma is a world leading supplier in test & measurement instruments and test & automation turnkey solutions. The company is also a key corporate partner and strategic investor for the TAcc+ International Program. In his presentation, President Tseng shared the story of how Chroma engaged with many of the subsidiary companies it chose to invest in, and how Chroma conducts its investor investigation during the investment process. Tseng described some of the key values Chroma considers when it encounters opportunities to invest, including a company’s innovation, speed, integrity, and accountability. Tseng also shared several examples of Chroma’s investments in companies that demonstrate these values.

The third part of the webinar was a “reverse pitch” presented by Alex (Wei-Teng) Lee, Senior Business Development Manager from Bizlink, a global company and a leader in supplying essential components, harnesses and cables for a wide range of technological industries including IT and CE, motor vehicle, electrical appliances, medical equipment, industrial, optical fiber communications, and solar. After an introduction of Bizlink’s portfolio and capabilities, and a presentation of several examples of Bizlink’s past experiences in coworking with startups, Lee gave an overview of the company’s strategy & process for startup cooperation and the many different services it can provide for startups across the globe. In the short term, this can include design, R&D, differet stages of production, and consulting. In the long term, a startup may become a client or a vendor to Bizlink, and different kinds of business partnerships are also possible.

In the coming weeks, the TAcc+ International Program will be presenting 2 more webinars. The webinars will take place on 2 consecutive Fridays at 4 PM Taipei time (GMT+8).

Webinar #3, on the 28th of August, will focus on Taiwan’s supply chain. This webinar will include an examination of Taiwan's startup ecosystem, and an account of the "billion-dollar IoT corporation" model for collaborating with startups. Finally, there will be a presentation of cases where startups, with the assistance of larger companies, speed up the process of bringing their products to market.

Webinar #4, on the 4th of September, will include a more detailed presentation on the TAcc+ project, and the Startup Terrace campus in Linkou, New Taipei City. This will be followed by a presentation on the successful cases of collaboration between a large semiconductor company (Hermes-Epitek) and startups in both IoT and healthcare fields.

All interested parties are welcome to participate in the webinars for free.

To sign-up for the upcoming webinars, please follow this link:

https://forms.gle/urf48bbnKMVJispN7

To re-watch the 2nd TAcc+ International Program webinar, please follow this link:

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanAcceleratorplus/videos/651256918621946/