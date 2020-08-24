Community Memorial’s Drive-Flu Clinic Scheduled

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Memorial is excited to announce the 2nd annual Drive-Flu Clinic, scheduled for September 18, 2020.

The inaugural event in 2019 provided over 140 flu shots for area residents, free of charge, for patients over the age of 18. Attendees pulled in, filled out simple paperwork, and were able to receive their flu shot – all from the convenience of their vehicle. “2020 has proven to both healthcare providers and patients that there are evolving circumstances around how medical care can be provided,” stated Diane Chase, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Community Memorial. “Care-from-your-car has become one new norm, and Community Memorial was ahead of the curve when we introduced our Drive-Flu Clinic last year.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises anyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot every season, typically by the end of October – but a flu shot at any point during the season is recommended. The flu can be a life threatening illness to children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. “We are excited to bring this innovative and convenient service back to our community,” added Chase. “Improving the health of our patients is one part of our mission in providing quality care, close to home.”

The Drive-Flu Clinic on September 18, 2020 will again have 3 time slots – 7-9am, 11am-1pm and 4-6pm, and will again be held on the campus of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. This clinic is for adults only and patients that are not able to attend this clinic should call their primary care provider to set up an appointment to get their shot.

For nearly 70 years, Community Memorial Hospital’s mission has been to provide quality and caring healthcare to thousands of patients throughout almost 30 Central New York communities located throughout Madison County and beyond. The 5-star rated hospital provides primary care services with a network of five Family Health Centers (Hamilton, Morrisville, Cazenovia, Munnsville and Waterville), an after-hours urgent care clinic - available in the evenings and weekends, and 24/7 emergency medicine services. To learn more about services offered or to make an appointment with your Community Memorial primary care provider for your annual flu shot, visit: https://www.communitymemorial.org/family-health-centers/ or call at 315-824-4600.

The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region

