AG Kaul Statement on Kenosha Shooting

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

 

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is vigorously and thoroughly investigating yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. As with all investigations we conduct, we will unwaveringly pursue justice in this case.

 

“I hope for a full recovery for the man fighting for his life. He and his family are in my thoughts, as is the entire Kenosha community.

 

“In most cases, including this case, Wisconsin state law grants primary prosecutorial authority to the district attorney, who decides whether to file charges. We will work closely with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office throughout this case.”

 

