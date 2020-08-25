Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intrepid Networks Earns Top Innovator Accolades in USAF’s AFWERX Competition

One of 16 companies to be selected for the base defense and security operations category with its Intrepid Response platform.

We are both humbled and honored to be selected for the final round of the AFWERX competition.”
— Jason Winslow, VP of Business Development for Intrepid Networks.
Participating in its first AFWERX competition, Intrepid Networks® is one of 16 companies to be selected for the base defense and security operations category with its Intrepid Response platform.

Intrepid Networks® demonstrated Intrepid Response to senior leaders from the Department of Defense (DoD), and highlighted the Response platform capability to enhance base defense and response operations, while integrating with both existing and future technology to provide a mobile first common operating picture. The platform is proving valuable for Base Defense Operations Centers (BDOC) by effectively closing the communication loop and extending situational awareness from the tactical end user to command.

Base security and defense operations require the capability to efficiently communicate, collaborate and coordinate, especially between and amongst the various government and civilian public safety organisations that respond to incidents on DoD bases.

The Intrepid Response platform addresses this requirement with a variety of capabilities, including integration with existing strategic layer command and control tools, existing and emerging sensors and existing voice communication platforms. A simple-to-use mobile application provides tip of the spear collaboration and situational awareness, while streamlining communications amongst disparate groups and displaying data in one common operating picture in the BDOC.

AFWERX created a commercial service offering contract vehicle to enable government agencies to rapidly procure existing and emerging technologies demonstrated during the AFWERX competition.

“We appreciate the outstanding opportunity provided by AFWERX to showcase our proven Intrepid Response platform to a broad set of Government organizations.,” Dr. Annita Nerses, VP of Defense and Intelligence Mission Systems, “We are proud to be part of the vision for future Base Security and Defense with our Intrepid Response mobile platform that enables unparalleled team communication, collaboration, and coordination over a common operating picture.”

“We are both humbled and honored to be selected for the final round of the AFWERX competition,” said Jason Winslow, VP of Business Development for Intrepid Networks. “We look forward to continuing to enhance our Response platform with innovative features and integrations, and continuing to serve those who serve us.”

