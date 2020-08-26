Global Stem Cells Group CEO Benito Novas to Teach at 1st Ibero-American Fellowship Program

Above is a list of speakers for the First International Iber-American University Diploma, and their country of origin.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The First International Iber-American University Diploma has been announced to focus on laser therapy, hormone therapy, and wellness, and brings with it over a dozen seasoned instructors. The fellowship program, which spans over multiple weeks, covers a variety of topics with the focus of expanding the professional vision of medical professionals, and furthering knowledge of the applications of lasers in gynecology and cosmetic medicine. Additionally, it will update physicians on the newest techniques developed around the world to improve the quality of life of patients. A variety of protocols will be covered, including office, operating room, and hormone-based procedures.

The Fellowship Program has been certified by Atlantic International University, which is a private university based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Those physicians who complete the fellowship will be asked to demonstrate their knowledge through the use of clinical case studies involving real patients. Additionally, AIU offers students the opportunity to supplement this program with resources in various areas of knowledge, at no extra cost.

Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, had this to say about the conference: “I am extremely proud and excited to be bringing this conference to physicians around the world. The program has been organized and directed by dear friends of mine, who have put in countless hours to ensure over a dozen physicians from a wide variety of specialties-- really, nearly every field of medicine will be represented, and the course has been structured to ensure maximum retention for each and every student of ours,”

As a result, Global Stem Cells Group and the International Society for Stem Cells Application have both officially endorsed the course as a way for a physician to increase his knowledge in subjects ranging from cosmetic surgery, to marketing strategies, to hormone therapy, and everything in between. To learn more about the First International Ibero-American University Diploma, you may send an email to aiu-curso@amgerweb.com.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

