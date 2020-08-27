Vincentric Announces 2020 Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards: Ford, Toyota and Cadillac Impress with Strong Performances
Vincentric fleet awards use rigorous statistical analysis to measure eight costs for over 2,000 vehicles to determine which provide the best value.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today, with Ford Motor Company leading the way by collecting five awards across the Truck and Van categories. Toyota and Cadillac were close behind with four award-winners each, with Toyota winning more than half of all Passenger Car segments and Cadillac winning half of all luxury segment awards.
The Ford charge was led by its fleet-friendly F-Series pickups, which once again conquered the Full-Size Pickup awards. The F-150 was Ford’s star performer, earning its ninth consecutive win in the 1/2-Ton Pickup segment, and the F-250 and F-350 were also repeat winners in their segments. In addition, Ford earned two Van category victories thanks to best-in-class performances by the Transit 150 XL and the Transit Connect XL.
Toyota’s impressive performance was championed by the Corolla S, which was honoured with its second consecutive win, and the Prius Prime, which earned the Prius its second Electric/Plug-In Hybrid win. Cadillac showed strength with its SUV/Crossover products, with the XT5 and XT4 taking the Luxury Mid-Size and Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover segment awards, respectively.
Other brands with multiple fleet award winners were Chevrolet and Ram with three segment wins, and Dodge, Nissan, Subaru, and Volvo with two winners. Other brands with an award-winning fleet vehicle were BMW, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, and Mitsubishi.
“As fleet professionals face additional challenges and expenses managing operations during a pandemic, it’s more important than ever for fleet managers and fleet operators to be aware of which vehicles will provide the best value,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “The 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards provide insight that fleet professionals can harness to make data-driven purchasing and remarketing decisions.”
To determine the 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.
Additional information regarding the 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners and the Vincentric award selection methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as the Canadian Automobile Association, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan USA.
Audrey Downs
Vincentric LLC
+1 248-430-4121
email us here