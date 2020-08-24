Kiosk Printer - BOCA’s Lemur-Z Provides Easy Replacement for Zebra’s KR403/203 Kiosk Printer
BOCA’s Lemur-Z kiosk printer serves kiosk manufacturers and end-users as a seamless replacement for older printer models, like Zebra’s KR403 and KR203.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOCA’s Lemur-Z kiosk printer has attracted attention from kiosk manufacturers and end-users as a seamless replacement for older printer models, like Zebra’s KR403 and KR203. The Lemur-Z makes a costly kiosk re-design unnecessary, as customers can easily swap-out their legacy printer for the BOCA replacement.
From the Kiosk Association website, "It is worth noting that the End of Life notices for the Zebra printers are in full force. There are many other printers which replace the 203/403 but the closest we have seen is the BOCA printer (pictured to right of 403 in feature image)".
The Lemur-Z comes standard with a presenter and is available with a host of optional features, including roll holder, Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces, and low paper sensor. The Lemur-Z model, along with all other BOCA printers, are produced at the company's factory in Boca Raton, Florida.
